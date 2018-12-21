ESTO 2019 Pass Sales Have Begun!

Tallinn - ESTO 2019 passes can be bought at a reduced price until February 28th, 2019, from the ESTO website estofestival.com.

The XII Global Estonian Cultural Festival will take place in Helsinki, Tartu and Tallinn during the week leading up to the National Song and Dance Festival, June 27 - July 3, 2019.

The official opening ceremonies will take place at the Helsinki Cathedral followed by the Opening Concert “Bridge of Times” at the Senate Square, where Estonian choirs and folk dancers from around the world will come together to perform.

The ESTO Youth Program will begin the day before at the Helsinki Estonian House, with presentations and lectures on topics of Estonian-Finnish relations. An International Estonian Youth Congress will follow in Tartu, where discussion will evolve to the Global Estonian level and topics of common heritage, language, interests and the road ahead for our global community will be discussed among future leaders.

During the evening of the Opening Day, ESTOnians will sail to Tallinn on board Silja Europa, and while at sea, enjoy dinner, dancing and performances at the ESTO Opening Gala Party. The next morning, ESTOnians will be welcomed in Tartu.

From June 29 - 30 educational opportunities will be offered to ESTOnians at Tartu University, the National Archive and the Estonian National Museum. University students and fraternities will organize social gatherings. ESTO Laul will fill the Tartu Town Square with the powerful sound of Estonian choirs from around the world.

From July 1- 3 Tallinn will welcome ESTOnians. Telliskivi Loomelinnak will become ESTO City with its own radio station and night university. The future of Estonians abroad will be addressed at various networking gatherings and at the National Congress. On July 3rd partnering with the Estonian government will be discussed at Maarjamäe at the Film Museum. ESTO will end on the eve of the Song and Dance Festival with a grand ESTO Gala Ball at Lennusadam.

In order to participate in opening and closing festivity events, the Gold Pass is required. Entrance to other events is guaranteed only with a Pass. Family and Youth passes will also be on sale. Reduced pricing is only available until the end of February 2019. Single tickets will be sold only if spots are available. The sale of ESTO Passes is organized by ESTO partner Estravel.

http://estofestival.com/

Contact:

Sirle Sööt

Esto2019 Executive Committee

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

+46 72 519 04 80