Anneta TNP Toetusfondi
Toeta siin Vaba Eesti Sõna!
Donate here to Vaba Eesti Sõna!
Concert of Estonian Music in NYC Will Be Live Streamed And Archived
Concert of Estonian Music: “Voices Over Tallinn – Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Estonian Independence” (1918-2018) on Friday, November 30 at 8:00pm.
Downtown Voices performs an all Estonian program at St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church Wall Street, 209 Broadway, between Fulton and Vesey, NYC. Conductor: Stephen Sands.
Program: 4 works by Tormis, 3 by Pärt, 1 each by Ester Mägi, Cyrillus Kreek, Pärt Uusberg, Eduard Tubin, Gustav Ernesaks. St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church streams its concerts live and archives them, so you can listen the concert at your own convenience:
www.trinitywallstreet.org/music-arts/ensembles/downtownvoices
- Published: December 02 2018
