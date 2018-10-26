Sisukord
The Baltic Boston Centennial Art Exhibit!
Friday, November 23rd and Saturday, November 24th Marriott Boston Copley Place
For the first time in Boston, over 30 internationally known Baltic artists from the US, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have joined forces to create a unique and exciting art exhibit to commemorate the Baltic Centennial in Boston.This historic exhibit is free and open to the public at the Copley Marriott Hotel during the day during Thanksgiving weekend, November 23 and 24, 2018.
New and existing works ranging from vibrant modernist paintings to creative ceramics, contemporary photography and glass and metal sculptures will be on display. The artists and samples of their creativity can be found on our website: http://balticboston.com/art-exhibit.htmlcom/art-exhibit.html
There will also be a special exhibit showcasing our ethnic treasures. The exhibit will be comprised of paintings, metal, wood, pottery, glass, fabric, and fiber folk art expressing the individual ethnic culture of each Baltic nation.
Published: October 26 2018
