Sisene kasutajana

Anneta TNP Toetusfondi

Toeta siin Vaba Eesti Sõna!

Donate here to Vaba Eesti Sõna!

Otsing

Digiteeritud eesti ajalehed

digilehed

Awaiting A Visit

PB052513

Cookies left for Santa or meatballs for a deceased grandfather during hingede/aeg, the time of souls – it all depends on where you're from. Photo: Riina Kindlam

 

Estonians visit and light candles on the graves of loved ones on 2. november, hingede/päev (All Souls Day), as do many Europeans of various faiths. However, they don't take food to graveyards, as do people in Mexico for Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead; instead a table is set at home for the visiting souls of esi/vanemad (ancestors).

 

For Estonians, hingede/aeg, the period of souls, is long – all of November (also known as koolja/kuu, month of the dead and hinge/kuu, soul month) and even up to jõulud (Christmas). And as Ahto Kaasik, who studies folk traditions and sacred places has said – "Souls don't follow a calendar, they come when the weather is quiet, often foggy and mild".

 

During this extended period, families would set a table for the deceased in the house or the saun every nelja/päev (Thursday) during the fall. Thursdays were considered lucky: good for sowing, making offerings, religious ceremonies, predictions and even witchcraft.

 

On this particular night, the first Sunday in November, a little girl decided it was the right time to light a candle in the window and invite her Papa home. We were having liha/pallid (meatballs), so some were left out for him all night as well.

 

Riina Kindlam,

Tallinn

Details
Published: November 14 2017

Tellimine

"Vaba Eesti Sõna" PDF-i täisversioon on tasuline. Kasutajakonto saamiseks tuleb täita tellimus. Maksmise ja tellimise info vaata sisukorrast Lehe tellimine. Tasuda saate krediitkaardiga PayPal'i kaudu siit.

Full PDF version of the paper costs $50 per year. To open your account, please click for more info Lehe tellimine. You can pay directly through PayPal. This is the safer, easier way to pay online.

Toeta ajalehte

Toeta siin Vaba Eesti Sona!

Donate here to Vaba Eesti Sõna!

Eesti Rahvuskomitee

eanc logo

NY Eesti Maja

em logo

NY Eesti Kool

nyek logo

Eesti Abistamiskomitee

erc logo

Järvemetsa Fund

2014 metsavaim

ESFUSA

eutf logo

Eesti Arhiiv USA's

eausa logo

LA Eesti Maja

laem logo

Kanada Metsaülikool

metsaulikool logo