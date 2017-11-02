EANCAnnounces Special Interactive Panel Program In St. Petersburg, Florida

The Estonian American National Council (EANC) invites the public to a special panel program on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

The free afternoon program will feature three interactive discussions on topics such as the current Washington DC political scene, local Estonian entrepreneurship, and ties between Estonia and the Estonian diaspora.

The series of panels will bring together the following experts and special guests:

Panel #1: “Advocacy Rock Stars in Washington”

Panelists:

Michael Sawkiw, Jr., Executive Vice President, Ukrainian Congress Com-mittee of America; Marju RinkAbel, EANC President;

Karin Shuey, EANC Washington DC Director

Moderator: Eric Suuberg

Panel #2: “Florida Estonian-American Entrepreneurs”

Panelists:

Sigrid Bratic, Partner, Little Greek Fresh Grill franchise restaurants;

Merle Liivand, CEO, Swimera;

Kaie Põhi-Latterner, Owner, TEC Inc.;

Terje Van Schaik, President and co-owner, Greenspeed USA.

Moderator: Linda Rink

Panel #3: “Estonia and Estonians Abroad – Strengthening the Relationship”Panelists:



Marcus Kolga, President, Estonian Central Council in Canada and Senior Foreign Policy Fellow, MacDonald-Laurier Institute;

Renee Meriste, President, Estonian Society of Los Angeles;

Marju Rink-Abel, President, Estonian World Council

Moderator: Matti Prima

The program starts at 2:00 PM and will be followed by a cocktail reception and dinner at the Hilton. Please contact Linda Rink immediately if you are interested in attending the dinner, featuring keynote speaker Estonian Ambassador Lauri Lepik. (Tickets are $75 per person, payable in advance).

The Saturday program and dinner are in conjunction with EANC’s 2017 annual meeting on Saturday and Sunday mornings. The annual meeting is open to all interested parties, but prior registration is required, as space is limited. For more details, and to register for the dinner, contact Linda Rink at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (215-546-5863).