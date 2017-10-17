Sisukord
Spotlight On Estonian Cinema In NYC
October 13 – October 19, 2017 Anthology Film Archives
This brief series shines a spotlight on what is, from the U.S. vantage point, an undeniably obscure, unexplored feature of the filmic landscape: the cinema of Estonia.
Guestcurated by Tallinn-based curator, Greete Põrk (Director of the Freedom Fries Alternative American Film Festival), the series showcases five feature films, spanning the 1960s to the present day, that chart the course of Estonian cinema from the Soviet period, through perestroika, to independence. Ranging from wartime allegorical fable to socially critical psychological drama to sci-fi, the selection includes the remarkable DEAD MOUNTAINEER’S HOTEL (an adaptation of the novel by Boris & Arkady Strugatsky, which will also screen as part of our Strugatsky brothers film series in November), and culminates with the uncategorizable fantasias of contemporary filmmaker Veiko Õunpuu.
Special thanks to the Film Archives of the National Archives of Estonia.
Veiko Õunpuu THE TEMPTATION OF ST. TONY
October 13 at 6:30 PM
October 19 at 7:30 PM
Veiko Õunpuu ROUKLI
October 13 at 9:00 PM
October 15 at 6:00 PM
Kaljo Kiisk MADNESS
October 14 at 5:00 PM
October 15 at 8:30 PM
Leida Laius & Arvo Iho WELL, COME ON, SMILE
October 14 at 7:00 PM
October 15 at 3:45 PM
Grigori Kromanov THE DEAD MOUNTAINEER’S HOTEL
October 14 at 9:00 PM
Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Avenue New York, NY 10003
http://anthologyfilmarchives.org/film_screenings/series/48063
- Published: October 17 2017
