Celebrating Arvo Pärt at The Met: O Holy Father Nicholas
Photo by Kaupo Kikkas
The Temple of Dendur is the setting for a haunting world premiere a cappella choral work, O Holy Father Nicholas, from the beloved Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, composed to celebrate the reopening of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, destroyed on 9/11. The Schola Cantorum choir are joined by Grammy Award-winning Experiential Orchestra in an evening of masterpieces composed over his 7 decade career.
Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3 PM
Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7 PM
The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue
Gallery 131, The Temple of Dendur
- Details
- Published: October 17 2021
