Celebrating Arvo Pärt at The Met: O Holy Father Nicholas

part kikkas

Photo by Kaupo Kikkas

 

The Temple of Dendur is the setting for a haunting world premiere a cappella choral work, O Holy Father Nicholas, from the beloved Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, composed to celebrate the reopening of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, destroyed on 9/11. The Schola Cantorum choir are joined by Grammy Award-winning Experiential Orchestra in an evening of masterpieces composed over his 7 decade career.


Sunday,  October 31, 2021  at 3 PM
Monday,  November 1, 2021  at 7 PM


The Metropolitan Museum of Art  on Fifth Avenue
Gallery 131, The Temple of Dendur

Published: October 17 2021

