Back to Our Roots! Youth Exchanges in Estonia REGISTRATION IS OPEN!

Each youth exchange brings together 30 young people aged 18-30 of Estonian origin; 20 living abroad and 10 from Estonia. The main aim of the youth exchange is to introduce the Estonian culture and language to participants.

1st exchange: September 21 - October ​2, 2020

2nd exchange: November 23 - December 4, 2020

The program includes:

- introducing Estonian history and cultural heritage to young Estonians living abroad;

- sharing Estonian success stories, good practices and planned future developments;

- teaching participants the Estonian language in A non-formal learning environment;

- providing information about work and study opportunities in Estonia;

- introducing Estonia’s governance system;

- creating a network for young people of Estonian origin that might support repatriation.



The program consists of various activities organized in different parts of Estonia and starts in Tallinn. The participants will have a chance to visit cultural and historic places in Tallinn. The program includes visits to successful Estonian companies to learn about their innovative practices. The participants will get information about work and study opportunities in Estonia and build networks for the future. There will be visits to the Estonian parliament, government and presidential palace.



A field trip to a bog will be organized. Participants will hike in the wetlands and try out an Estonian sauna. Participants will participate in a two-day brainstorming session with local participants to express themselves through music, art, video and writing. In the second part of the program, the participants will travel to South Estonia to experience authentic Estonian culture and heritage. They will learn Estonian national dances and discover nature while canoeing in Taevaskoja. After that, the program continues in the city of good thoughts – Tartu – to explore the Estonian National Museum and learn about study opportunities in the University of Tartu and experience the positive vibe of student life by taking a walk through the streets of the city. The program ends in Tartu.



During the whole exchange program the participants will have a chance to learn and practice Estonian in a non-formal learning environment.



​The youth exchange program is organized by the youth organization Seiklejate Vennaskond, coordinated by the Estonian Youth Work Centre and financed by the Compatriots Program of the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research.

Profile of participants (coming from abroad):



Age 18 - 30;

Estonian roots, but living abroad for at least 10 years;

Motivation to learn and practice Estonian;

Willingness to participate in the whole program of the youth exchange (participants need to choose which exchange they apply for; they can participate only in one).

​

Costs related to participation:

If selected, all costs within Estonia are covered 100%, including accommodation, food, local transport, visits and excursions.

Travel costs will be reimbursed after the exchange up to 300€ based on actual costs. There could be exceptions of increasing/decreasing the limit depending on the overall travel budget and the distance of the individual journey. For instance, as travel costs from neighbouring countries are under the limit and from more distant countries over the limit, it will be balanced to be fair to everyone. A visa (if needed) is the responsibility of each participant, but organizers can provide assistance in getting the travel documents. Travel insurance is obligatory and must be obtained by the participant. This cost will not be reimbursed.

​

Additional information and questions:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – all questions are welcome!

The registration form in English: (please fill in the application form either in Estonian or English) https://tinyurl.com/yas2sb5c

​Registration deadline is July 1st, 2020.

www.seiklejad.org/rahvuskaaslased

​