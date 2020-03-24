Sisukord
Sisene kasutajana
Anneta TNP Toetusfondi
Toeta siin Vaba Eesti Sõna!
Donate here to Vaba Eesti Sõna!
Otsing
National Museum Collecting Recollections of Life During Emergency Situation
The Estonian National Museum (Eesti Rahva Muuseum) is collecting stories and photos about how the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the emergency situation are effecting and reshaping the everyday lives of people who live in Estonia and how we adapt.
The museum invites everyone to add their story and thoughts.
You can also add your own photos on the Pildiait page. The museum is interested in how your everyday life and environment has changed during the crisis.
Contributions may also be sent by email to: Pille Runnel ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ), Research Director of the Estonian National Museum.
- Details
- Published: March 24 2020
Tellimine
"Vaba Eesti Sõna" PDF-i täisversioon on tasuline. Kasutajakonto saamiseks tuleb täita tellimus. Maksmise ja tellimise info vaata sisukorrast Lehe tellimine. Tasuda saate krediitkaardiga PayPal'i kaudu siit.
Full PDF version of the paper costs $60 per year. To open your account, please click for more info Lehe tellimine. You can pay directly through PayPal. This is the safer, easier way to pay online.
Toeta ajalehte
Toeta siin Vaba Eesti Sona!
Donate here to Vaba Eesti Sõna!