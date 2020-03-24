National Museum Collecting Recollections of Life During Emergency Situation

The Estonian National Museum (Eesti Rahva Muuseum) is collecting stories and photos about how the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the emergency situation are effecting and reshaping the everyday lives of people who live in Estonia and how we adapt.

The museum invites everyone to add their story and thoughts.



You can also add your own photos on the Pildiait page. The museum is interested in how your everyday life and environment has changed during the crisis.



Contributions may also be sent by email to: Pille Runnel, Research Director of the Estonian National Museum.