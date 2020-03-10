Sisene kasutajana

Estonian Flag Flies at San Francisco City Hall

IMG 2020

Flag waving in front of San Francisco City Hall.  Photo by Carolyn van Spyk

For the first time in recent years, the Estonian flag flew from San Francisco City Hall on February 24th, to honor the 102nd anniversary of Estonian independence.


Arranged by the Consulate General of Estonia in San Francisco, the flag-raising included participants from the San Francisco Estonian Society, Enterprise Estonia Silicon Valley, Korp! Vironia Lääneranniku Koondis, San Francisco Senior Klubi, Stanford University Libraries, and the Kistler-Ritso Foundation, as well as outgoing Honorary Consul for San Francisco and Northern California Richard Horning.


Mayor London Breed proclaimed the day to be Estonian-American Friendship and Heritage Day in San Francisco.

 

The proclamation recognized the contributions of Estonians in the Bay Area, pledged to work with the Consulate General of Estonia to deepen ties between the Estonian people and the people of San Francisco, and committed to promoting peace and mutual understanding through people-to-people activities such as municipal, business, trade, educational, and cultural exchanges.

 

Linnea Bartling

Details
Published: March 10 2020

