Korp! Vironia Suusapäevad

Korp! Vironia Suusapäevad 2020 in Lake Tahoe at the home of vil! dr. Toomas Rebane in Incline Village, Nevada. Twelve members of the fraternity and their families joined in the weekend-long festivities of skiing, saunas and the annual dinner (as photographed) at the home of vil! Toomas Rebane. Photo by Mati Otsmaa