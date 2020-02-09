A Reception for Artist and Composer Mark Kostabi

From left: Susan Luitsalu, author, and a member of the documentary film crew; artist Mark Kostabi; Tommy Campbell, a famous American Jazz drummer. Photo by Anneliis Mann

On the evening of January 24th, 2020, there was an opening reception for contemporary artist and composer Mark Kostabi, an American-born artist of Estonian heritage. It was a magnificent and successful night at the Martin Lawrence Gallery in New York City, a highly anticipated event that did not disappoint.



Champagne flowed in abundance for everyone to celebrate the new, original works by the artist. The gallery was filled with close friends, private collectors, music producers, musicians, and plenty of supportive Estonians.



Other notable people in attendance were Jaak Visnap, the CEO of Tallinn Art Space from Estonia and Tony Spinosa, the creator and producer of the upcoming Broadway bound musical “The Singing Revolution”.



A documentary film crew from Estonia was in the gallery following Mr. Kostabi and conducting interviews with him and other art enthusiasts admiring his paintings.



As for the paintings themselves, Mr. Kostabi stayed true to his trademark visual style: a seamless transition of value in his faceless figures, the incredible vivid color schemes, and his skilled use of contrast. There was the usual daring romantic theme of his paintings and as always, they were quite thought provoking.



Without question, Mark Kostabi can be called a contemporary master. A truly inventive and visionary artist.



If you are in New York City, I highly recommend you visit and view these new, original works in person at the Martin Lawrence Gallery located at 457 West Broadway.

Anneliis Mann