Ambassador of Estonia Participating in The Columbia World Affairs Council Distinguished Speaker Series

Ambassador Jonatan Vseviov on the left.

Photo: Estonian Embassy in Washington

"On January 16, 2020, we started off a new year in our Distinguished Speaker Series with His Excellency Jonatan Vseviov, Ambassador of Estonia to the United States of America," The Columbia World Affairs Council of South Carolina announced.



Estonian Ambassador Vseviov visited Columbia to discuss Estonia, the importance of transatlantic relations, and the future of NATO. Estonia boasts a vibrant culture of innovation, technology, and international trade.

The Baltic nation, a world-leader in cyber-security along with a unique e-government and e-commerce, has a partnership with South Carolina which has spawned mutually beneficial advances in commerce, research, and academic exchanges.