Eesti muusika kontserdid novembris New Yorgis

29. novembril kell 8 pl toimub kontsert “Estonian Connections” .

Composers Concordance presents ‘Estonian Connections’.

Featuring flute soloists Maarika Järvi and Monika Mattiesen, pianist Mark Kostabi with the CompCord String Orchestra, Arkady Leytush – conductor.

Performing compositions by Estonian composers: Juri Reinvere,Tuulikki Bartosik, Kristjan Jarvi, Mark Kostabi and Heino Eller.

As well as music inspired by Estonian culture composed by: Gene Pritsker, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Peter Jarvis and Arkady Leytush.

Mary Flagler Cary Hall, 450 W 37th St, New York, 10018

Piletid ja info: https://dimennacenter.org/event/estonianconnections/

30. novembril kell 8 pl Downtown Voices koorimuusika “ Voices Over Tallinn: Honoring 100 Years of the Estonian Nation”.

Voices Over Tallinn celebrates the music of Estonia— and the 100th anniversary of its independence—and pays homage to some of the most influential Estonian composers, including Tormis and Pärt. In Estonia, choral classics are as popular as modern “pop” music, and after you hear these performances firsthand, you’ll understand why.

Composers Tormis, Pärt, Uusberg, Ernesaks.

St. Paul's Chapel, Broadway and Fulton Street.

Kontsert on tasuta.

Info: https://www.trinitywallstreet.org/music-arts/ensembles/downtown-voices