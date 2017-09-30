Sofi Oksanen NYC Skandinaavia majas

Neljapäeval, 28. Septembril kell 7 pl toimub New Yorgi Skandinaavia majas kirjanduslik vestlus soomeeesti kirjaniku Sofi Oksaneni uue raamatu “Norma” üle. Kohal on ka autor ja saab osta autogrammiga raamatuid.

From the internationally best-selling author of Purge and When the Doves Disappeared, Norma is a spellbinding new novel set in present-day Helsinki, about a young woman with a fantastical secret who is trying to solve the mystery of her mother’s death.

When Anita Naakka jumps in front of an oncoming train, her daughter, Norma, is left alone with the secret they have spent their lives hiding: Norma has supernatural hair, sensitive to the slightest changes in her mood–and the moods of those around her—moving of its own accord, corkscrewing when danger is near. And so it is her hair that alerts her, while she talks with a strange man at her mother’s funeral, that her mother may not have taken her own life.

Sofi Oksanen is a Finnish-Estonian novelist and playwright. She has received numerous prizes for her work, including the Swedish Academy Nordic Prize, the Prix Femina, the Budapest Grand Prize, the European Book Prize, and the Nordic Council Literature Prize. She lives in Helsinki.

http://www.scandinaviahouse.org/events/norma/

RSVP is needed