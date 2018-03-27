Ameerika-Kanada Eesti suusanädalalõpp USA-Canada ESTO Ski Weekend

For the 2nd year in a row, USA and Canadian ESTOS converged on Mont Tremblant, Quebec on March 1st for a 3-day weekend of skiing, snow-boarding and socializing.

This year’s group size expanded to 200 plus compared to 150 in 2017 with the mix of participants being fairly evenly split between our friends from the north and USA ESTOS.

While the growth appeared to cross over all generations, the crowded dance floor at Saturday’s awards dinner/ party made it pretty obvious the youth turnout has surged. And with that I can say…mission accomplished! It was especially heart-warming to see the increase in folkdancing and singing of sentimental Estonian songs.

The itinerary this year also included a Friday apres-ski hospitality function hosted by Eesti Spordiliit USA (Estonian American Amateur Athletes). The private Library Room at Sommet Des Neiges hotel was packed with ESTOS who had a 3-hour opportunity to mingle and make new friends.

The traditional ski race which took place on Saturday morning was sponsored by the Estonian Foundation of Canada (Eesti Sihtkapital Kandas). There were 65 racers in total, the 2018 medal and trophy winners are noted below:

Trophy Winners

Parim Meessuusataja - Connor Obrien 20.53

Parim Naissuusataja – Anna Gerol 23.12

Parim Noor Suusataja – Sarah Mannik 23.98

Parim Noor Preili Suusataja – Sanna Leis 26.63

Parim Noor Härra Suusataja – Aleks Jogi 23.02

Parim Naislumelaudur – Marissa Karuks 38.10

Parim Meeslumelaudur – Erik Must 31.66

Parim Murdmaasuusataja – Arden Ashford

Medals Winners - Skiers

Girls 13 - 15

Gold Sarah Mannik 23.98

Silver Toni Mannik 26.78

Bronze Martha Mannik 27.11

Older Teen Group

Gold Sanna Leis 26.63

Silver Liisa Balazs 30.14

Bronze Julia Aasma 30.27

Ladies 20s

Gold Anna Gerol 23.12

Silver Mari Timmusk 25.61

Bronze Teija Jogi 25.97

Ladies 34 to 40

Gold Maria Becker 28.92

Silver Kristiina Nielander 31.70

Bronze Liisi Lascarro 35.65

Ladies 50's

Gold Ellen Valter 28.92

Silver Karin Jogi 37.37

Senior Ladies

Gold Mari Teedla 32.98

Silver Leil Pede-Foste 35.20

Bronze Kersti Gerol 46.63

Boys 11-13

Gold Christopher Becker 29.17

Silver Lukas Bevker 32.25

Mens Teen

Gold Wade Ashford 27.28

Silver Alexander Aasmaa 28.57

Mens 20s

Gold Aleks Jogi 23.02

Silver Hendrik Jakobson 24.12

Bronze Cedrik Moore 26.52

Mens 30s

Gold AJ Laupa 23.08

Silver Markus Must 30.67

Mens 50s Ski

Gold Connor Obrien 20.53

Silver Mark Hantho 21.68

Bronze Glen Leiss 22.99

Mens 60s

Gold Rene Volgren 22.78

Silver ToomasKilm 24.74

Bronze Valter Must 25.64

Mens Senior

Gold Erik Riivald 29.7

Siver Peeter Teedla 31.26

Ladies Snowboarders

Gold MarissaKaruks 38.10

Silver Ingrid Nagy 41.25

Mens Snowboarder - Teens

Gold Kristjan Tootsov 34.73

Mens Snowboarders - Adult

Gold Erik Must 31.66

Silver ToomasMenser 33.37

Bronze Martin Lehesalu 37.27

Senior Snowboarders

Gold Peter Triantafylidis 35.73

Silver Peter Toome 36.30

Complete race results can be found on the following web page:

http://www.estonianhousenewyork.com/spordiliit.html

Along with my co-organizer Aini Maripuu, Mikk Jogi and Erik Must, we would once again like to thank everyone who attended this year’s ESTO Ski event.

Looking forward to an even larger group next year…likely back to Mt Tremblant? In the meantime, hope to see you at one of the future Eesti Spordiliit events on the calendar here.

Andrus Ers