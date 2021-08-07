Teade skaudi-gaidi sõpradele “Koidukuma” laagrist

Kallid skaudi-gaidi sõbrad,



Eesti Skautide Maleva USAs ja Eesti Gaidide Maleva USAs pered kogunevad taas Järvemetsal “Koidukuma” laagrisse 7. – 15. augustil.



Teadagi saab selle aasta suvelaager olema omanäoline kehtivate tervishoiunõuete tõttu.

Teeme oma osa, et aidata hoida meie lähedasi ja iseendid tervetena.



Kui teil on suur soov külastada laagrit, palun jälgige laagri tervishoiu reegleid.



The Estonian Scout-Guide Summer Camp at Järvemetsa is in session from August 7 -15.



We are taking every precaution to keep our campers, volunteers, and the community healthy during these tricky times.



Please note all visitors are subject to the strictly enforced health / safety regulations.



Külalised (Guests) are permitted to attend Metsakirik and Suurlõke per the following rules / regulations:



Arrival for Metsakirik, the Open Air Church Service: Wed., Aug. 11 at 7:30pm. and the guests will be asked to leave at the conclusion of Metsakirik.



- Arrival for Suurlõke (Camporee Bonfire) on Thurday, Aug. 14th, 19:30. Külalised will be directed to where suurlõke is being held and then similarly asked to leave at the conclusion of the event.



Külalised (Guests) will only be permitted in the designated event areas. Visitation of of the all-laagrid (sub-camps) is not permitted.



Per NJ Department of Health Requirements, all visitors, REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS, will need to wear a mask while visiting laager for the duration of their visit.



Please note, their will be no overnight visitor camping permitted this year.

Please stay safe and make good decisions!

jarvemetsa.org