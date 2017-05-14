Eesti metsade arutu lageraie tekitab rahvusvahelist pahameelt. Kes vastutab riigile tekitatud negatiivse kuvandi eest?

Aina suuremat pahameelt tekitab üldsuses Eesti metsade lageraie. Samal ajal, kui riik püüab rahvusvaheliselt jätta muljet, et Eesti on puutumatu loodusega maheriik, ragistavad meie metsades harvesterid peaaegu ööpäev läbi ja hävitatakse hektarite kaupa metsa.

Aina rohkem tuleb protestihääli ka rahvusvaheliselt, aastaid Eestis loodusturismi ja linnuvaatlusi harrastanud loodusinimesed üle maailma on hämmingus ja küsivad, kas sellesse arutusse looduse hävitamisse ei peaks sekkuma Euroopa Kohus?

“Mul on häbi ja ma olen vihane,“ kirjutab üks turismikorraldaja Facebooki grupis Eesti Metsa Abiks, kuhu inimesed postitavad fotosid metsades toimuvast rüüstamistööst. “Allpoololev kiri ei ole ainus, mille olen saanud oma välismaa klientidelt sel kevadel (aga ka eelnevatel). Sajad linnu- ja loomavaatlejad viibivad praegu meie looduses. Negatiivne info levib nagu kulutuli! KES VÕTAB VASTUTUSE?

Minu meelest peaksime õigusabi saamiseks pööduma Euroopa Kohtusse. Meil on abi vaja.

"Dear Marika: I know you as a very good manager of Estonian Nature Tours but I also know you are interested and concerned about Estonia's wildlife and biodiversity. That's why I send this mail to you. May be you remember me. We had some nice chats and I wrote some reports about Estonia's wildlife.

Unfortunately we are very, very shocked what's going on in Estonia the last two years. Everywhere in Estonia, even in the national parks, logging on a massive industrial scale is going on. It's almost impossible to stop in a forest without logging going on. In this way no mature tree will survive in Estonia. What Estonia is doing at this moment will have a desastrous impact on biodiversity and wildlife. I am also sure many of these cuttings are in conflict with European laws. The negative impact on breeding and dispersion of highly protected species must be huge. We also think that Riigimets is abusing European money to reconstruct tourist roads in a way that only industrial logging carriages can drive them ( by using only big gravel stones). I think all this is even worse than what's going in Poland which made many Europeans very angry.

Estonia is destroying their children's and grandchildren's country/habitat for a short term financial benifit. It's unbelievably sad. Now we are in Tudu, the kingdom of brown bear, lynx, capercaillie, golden eagle and lesser spotted eagle. At this moment I can't see my hand in front of my face because of the dust of passing logging trucks meanwhile ruining the formerly scenic gravel roads. What an enormous tragedy. The responsible Riigimets manager must be a Trump-adept. Sorry, but I (and with me) many European nature lovers are very angry. I don't understand how Estonian citizens can accept the ruining of their country. I was told that this industrial logging will yearly generate some 40 million euro to your government.

Will you be so kind to send this mail to the responsible authorities or be so kind to give me the addresses so I can do it. I am sure it will not help but it will give some relief to my frustrations. It's impossible to see this tragedy without doing anything. Perhaps you know the reason why Estonia doesn't care for its natural beauty anymore and why Estonia is transforming its beautiful forests into money?

Thank you very much for your cooperation. Hope to see you again one day."

Johan Schaerlaeckens,

European citizen from Holland,

Facebook/ Eesti Metsa Abiks

http://metsakaitseks.voog.com